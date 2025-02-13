President Ilham Aliyev awards military personnel of state service for mobilization and conscription - decree

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to award military personnel from the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The decree recognizes the distinguished service of the following members of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription for their exceptional performance of duties and the tasks assigned to them:

"For the Motherland" Medal

Azer Babayev - Colonel

Elnur Gasimov - Colonel

"For Military Merit" Medal

Shamil Gayghiyev - Major.