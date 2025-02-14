President Ilham Aliyev signs decree for mandatory military service call-up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree regarding the call-up of Azerbaijani citizens to mandatory military service from April 1 through 30, 2025, and the discharge of military personnel who have completed their service, Trend reports.

Under the decree, Azerbaijani citizens born in 2007, who will turn 18 by the date of the call-up, as well as those born between 1995 and 2006, and are under the age of 30, who have not served in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AR) and are not exempt from conscription, will be called up for mandatory military service during this period.

Military personnel who have completed their service, as specified in Article 38.1.1 of the "Law on Military Duty and Military Service" of the Republic of Azerbaijan, will be discharged between April 1st and 30th, 2025.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan is tasked with taking necessary legislative measures to implement this decree.

