Azerbaijan, Türkiye strengthen interparliamentary relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. The First Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijan's Parliament, Ali Ahmadov, met with a delegation from the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (GNAT), which is in Azerbaijan for the 15th Plenary Session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) on February 18, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Parliament.

Ahmadov warmly welcomed the guests, expressing gratitude for their participation in the expanded APA session hosted by the Parliament. He highlighted Azerbaijan's successful presidency of the APA and expressed confidence that the discussions within the APA would contribute to global peace and stability.

Ahmadov also spoke about the deep-rooted relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, which have been developing under the motto of the great leader Heydar Aliyev, "One Nation, Two States." He emphasized that the friendly and fraternal ties between the two countries serve as an example for many others. Azerbaijan and Türkiye have always stood by each other and repeatedly demonstrated this solidarity.

The head of the GNAT delegation, Abdulkadir Emin Önen, expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality. He also underlined the relevance of the 15th APA Plenary Session held in Baku. He shared his views on the development of interparliamentary relations between the two friendly nations.

During the meeting, the Chairman of the Parliament Committee on Health, head of the working group for interparliamentary relations with Türkiye, Ahliman Amiraslanov, Chairman of the Parliament Disciplinary Committee Eldar Ibrahimov, and GNAT deputy Osman Cengiz Çandar also spoke. They highlighted the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye across all sectors, noting that the relationship continues to grow stronger every day.

The conversation also touched on the significant contributions made by the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Türkiye in deepening ties between the two brotherly nations. The two countries successfully collaborate both bilaterally and in international parliamentary organizations.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman of the Parliament Committee on Public Associations and Religious Structures, Fazil Mustafa, MPs Heydar Asadov, Aziz Alakbarov, Malahat Ibrahimgizi, Rizvan Nabiyev, GNAT MPs Ömer Özmen, Vecdi Gündoğdu, and other officials.

