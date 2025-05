BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26.​ The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) has extended its congratulations to Georgia on the occasion of its Independence Day, the ministry said in a post on its official X page, Trend reports.

"Congratulations to our friend, neighbor, and strategic partner, Georgia, on the occasion of Independence Day!

Happy Independence Day to the Government and People of Georgia!" the post reads.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel