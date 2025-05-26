Tackling islamophobia requires both global and local commitment - G20 head

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26.​ Combating Islamophobia requires efforts both globally and locally, said Cole Durham, President of the G20 Interfaith Forum (G20 IF), at the international conference "Islamophobia in Focus: Unveiling Bias, Shattering Stigmas" in Baku, Trend reports.

"The problem of Islamophobia is complex and deeply rooted. Its origins trace back to medieval history, when Islam encountered other civilizations, and in modern times, the issue intensified following the September 11 terrorist attacks in the United States," Durham noted.

The official emphasized that discrimination and bias against Muslims in many countries are tied to even older factors — colonialism, orientalism, and identity politics.

"Islamophobia is not the only form of religious hatred we face today. We are witnessing a rise in antisemitism, and Christians continue to be among the most persecuted religious communities globally. It is essential to recognize that these challenges are simultaneously local and global in nature," he added.

