IRCICA spotlights targeting of Muslims in minority communities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Hate speech and religious discrimination are directed at people of Muslim identity in a number of regions, Research Centre for Islamic History, Art and Culture (IRCICA) Director General Mahmud Erol Kılıç said at a panel discussion titled "Hate Against Muslims in Politics: Legal Frameworks and Innovation Strategies" within the Conference on “Islamophobia in Focus: Unveiling Bias, Shattering Stigmas,” Trend reports.

He believes that in societies where Muslims are few and far between, they often find themselves in the crosshairs.

"Islamophobia manifests itself in both ideological and political elements. Muslims are trying to resolve the existing problems peacefully. We have repeatedly observed the burning of the Quran and the damage to holy monuments. We must take joint measures to combat such negative incidents, since they have not been eliminated," he added.

IRCICA is an OIC subsidiary. The first cultural center of the OIC (formerly the Organization of the Islamic Conference) was IRCICA (www.oic-oci.org), founded in 1979. These 57 OIC members are also IRCICA members. The center's abbreviation is I.R.C.I.C.A., for Istanbul, Research, Center, Islamic, Culture, Arts. The Republic of Türkiye suggested IRCICA during the Seventh Islamic Conference of Foreign Ministers (now the Council of Foreign Ministers) in Istanbul in 1976, which approved it.

