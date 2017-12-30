New Year wishes from TREND News Agency

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

Trend:



TREND News Company extends its congratulations regarding the International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis and the New Year!

The agency would like to wish you the very best in the coming year.

During the past year the level of professionalism in Azerbaijani journalism has increased and prospered, and its influence on the international scene has considerably increased.

This became possible due to dynamic developments in Azerbaijan, where favorable conditions were provided for the creative activity of media outlets.

HAPPY NEW YEAR!

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news