Azerbaijan celebrates New Year

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 1

Trend:

Azerbaijan marks new 2018 on January 1.

New Year is a holiday uniting many peoples of different faiths and races. The custom of celebrating the New Year already existed in Mesopotamia in the third millennium BC.

Presently, New Year is celebrated in different countries in accordance with the calendar and traditions adopted in this country.

As many countries, Azerbaijan widely celebrates one of the favorite holidays of multi-billion population of the world according to the Gregorian calendar - on January 1.

Christmas tree, feast and numerous gifts cannot leave children or adults indifferent. On the eve of New Year, Baku turns into a fabulous city with many lights.

December 31, January 1, 2 and 3, 2018 were declared non-working days in Azerbaijan in connection with the New Year holiday and the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news