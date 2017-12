Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 31

Evening Baku is mesmerizing with its splendor and bright lights. Thanks to colourful and bright lighting,the capital of Azerbaijan is shining like a star. And during the holidays Baku looks especially beautiful.

We would like to share with you the photos taken on the New Year eve in Baku.

PHOTO by Zaur Mustafayev

