Azerbaijan producing new generation weapons

19 January 2018 18:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

In 2017, facilities of Azerbaijan’s Defense Industry Ministry continued work on the production of defense products, the ministry said Jan. 19.

The volume of defense and special purpose production grew 10 percent compared to 2016.

The facilities of the ministry launched serial production of new generation weapons – sniper rifle Yalguzag (Steppenwolf), mortars and grenade launchers of various calibers, smoke grenades for armored vehicles, optical collimating sights, F-1 hand grenades, fragmentation mines, etc.

Also, on the basis of the acquired technology, the development of four types of barrels for machine guns and various types of fuzes for ammunition of different calibers was completed, and their serial production was launched.

