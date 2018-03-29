BHOS successfully develops co-op with G.U.N.T. Geratebau GmbH

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

Trend:

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov held a meeting with Director of Sales and Business Development of G.U.N.T. Geratebau GmbH (Germany) Heiko Lentfer. The meeting also gathered Supply Manager of Caspian Lab company Safa Hadjiyev and representatives of the Higher School management.

Elmar Gasimov expressed his satisfaction with the successful development of the cooperation between BHOS and GUNT company, which develops and produces equipment for engineering education that is used at vocational schools, technical colleges and universities. The rector emphasized that the laboratories set up by GUNT at the Higher School became effective means for training highly qualified professional engineers.

The Director of Sales and Business Development Heiko Lentfer said that he was very pleased with the results of his visit to Baku and to the Higher School. In his words, BHOS is one of the major business partners of the company in the region. Management of G.U.N.T. Geratebau GmbH assigns great importance to strengthening cooperation with the Higher School, he said.

The meeting participants discussed issues related to further development of partnership between BHOS and GUNT. Among others, they included subjects such as usage and maintenance of the equipment provided by the company and setting up new training workshops at the Higher School.

Cooperation between Baku Higher Oil School and G.U.N.T. Geratebau GmbH started in 2011. Since that time, the company has carried extensive work to set up modern training laboratories at BHOS in accordance with international standards and requirements. In particular, GUNT has provided hi-technology equipment for laboratories at Baku Higher Oil School’s new campus, which was opened in May 2017 with participation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news