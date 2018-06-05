Baku hosts opening ceremony of UCI BMX World Championships (PHOTO)

5 June 2018 13:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

Opening ceremony of UCI BMX World Championships has been held in Baku.

The event was attended by Chairman of the Organizing Committee, First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov, First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Cycling Federation, member of UEC Management Board and head of the Working Group established to organize the 2018 BMX World Championships Sahib Alakbarov, Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzade and other officials.

First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov addressed the opening ceremony.

Welcoming the participants of the UCI BMX World Championships, Yagub Eyyubov said that Azerbaijan holds prestigious sports competitions at the highest level.

“The fact that Azerbaijan is entrusted with organizing major competitions shows that our country is flourishing and developing day by day,” he said. “Azerbaijan has held such grandiose competitions as the Baku 2015 European Games and the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games at the highest level. The organizing committee created in accordance with the order of President Ilham Aliyev, equally caring for all kinds of sports, will ensure holding the tournament at a high level. The competition area meets all requirements. I would like to wish good luck and victory to all athletes. I declare the tournament open.”

Then, Azerbaijan’s national anthem was played.

UCI BMX World Championships that will last until June 9 brings together more than 1,500 cyclists from 43 countries.

Azerbaijan's hopes will be pinned on eight athletes.

