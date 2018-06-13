AtaBank OJSC to serve customers on Novruz holidays

13 June 2018 11:32 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

Trend:

AtaBank OJSC congratulates everyone on Ramazan holidays and provides information on operating hours during holiday.

The following branches of the AtaBank OJSC will work continuously on June 16 and 18:

June 16, 18 - Baku branch - Baku, Neftchilar avenue, 67; 09:00 – 18:00 (continuously);

June 16, 18 - Sahil division - Baku, Pushkin str, 9; 09:00 – 18:00 (continuously).

Operating since 1993 AtaBank OJSC is a hi-tech universal Azerbaijani bank with 100 percent domestic capital. The Bank provides a full range of services to corporate and private customers in Baku and regions.

