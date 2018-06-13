AtaBank OJSC to serve customers on Novruz holidays

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13
Trend:
AtaBank OJSC congratulates everyone on Ramazan holidays and provides information on operating hours during holiday.
The following branches of the AtaBank OJSC will work continuously on June 16 and 18:
June 16, 18 - Baku branch - Baku, Neftchilar avenue, 67; 09:00 – 18:00 (continuously);
June 16, 18 - Sahil division - Baku, Pushkin str, 9; 09:00 – 18:00 (continuously).
Operating since 1993 AtaBank OJSC is a hi-tech universal Azerbaijani bank with 100 percent domestic capital. The Bank provides a full range of services to corporate and private customers in Baku and regions.
