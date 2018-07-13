AZERNEWS releases another print issue

13 July 2018 11:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 13

rend:

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on July 13.

The new edition includes articles about New mechanisms to support SMEs to be created,

Car imports jump almost twice, New film premiered at YARAT, New method of paying membership fees offered to insurers etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.

