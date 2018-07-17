Tuition fees reduced in Zagatala branch of UNEC

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

Trend:

Zagatala branch of UNEC will start the new 2018/2019 academic year with the innovations.

The admission of students to the I and II specialty groups in the new academic year will be realized in Zagatala branch. The applicants, who choose the I specialty group will be able to get the on-campus education in the field of information technology.

The number of specialties has increased in the II group. On the II specialty group will be taught the economics, finance, accounting and auditing, business management, tourism and hotel management, management and the marketing specialties, as well.

Another innovation that will please the students and parents is tuition fees at the Zagatala branch. Thus, the tuition fees in the branch have been significantly reduced in correspondence and on-campus education. The changes have been made to the branch in the admission plan and admission score. The admission score to the branch has been reduced.

In the new academic year, the Electronic University Model will be applied to improve the quality of education in Zagatala branch. In order to ensure the transparency and efficiency in the assessment of knowledge, the exams will be conducted electronically by the centralized testing method.

As in the previous academic year, in order to stimulate the students and create the healthy competition environment in the branch, the student getting the highest grade points in the exams will be able to continue the education within one semester in Baku this year, as well. At the same time, three students getting the highest results in the exams will receive the special scholarship in the amount of 100 manats.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news