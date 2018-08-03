National Gymnastics Arena to open doors to rhythmic gymnastics competition

3 August 2018 15:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

Trend:

During the hot summer days, Milli Gimnastika Arenası (National Gymnastics Arena) prepares for another national tournament and opens its doors to rhythmic gymnasts.

Thus, the representatives of the most elegant gymnastics discipline will test their strength at the 25th Rhythmic Gymnastics Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among age categories on August 10-12, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation told Trend.

Individual gymnasts will compete in the age categories of gymnasts born in 2010, 2009, 2008, 2006-2007, 2003-2005, 2002 and older, while teams in group exercises will compete in the 2008-2010 and 2006-2007 age groups. The winners both among individual gymnasts and groups will be determined by the All-Around scores. In the Team Competition calculation, the best results of the groups consisting of gymnasts born in 2008-2010 and 2006-2007, as well as individual gymnasts born in 2008-2010, 2006-2007 and 2003-2005 will be taken into account. Seventy-three gymnasts representing Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sport and AyUlduz clubs, Sport Olympic Center Sarhadchi, Republican Complex Sports School, Zirva Sports Club, including cities of Gusar and Ganja will take part in the events.

The three-day tournament will feature interesting contests and flash mobs for entertaining the audience.

Tickets can be obtained at the ticket office of the Arena. The price of the ticket is 5 manats.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
International rhythmic gymnastics tournament GymBala to be held in Baku
Society 15:28
Azerbaijani judges to assess performances of gymnasts at Youth Olympic Games
Society 14 July 09:47
AGF carries out great work to develop, promote gymnastics: spectator
Society 30 June 17:56
Mehriban Aliyeva's confidence strengthens our faith in strength: gymnastics head coach Mariana Vasileva
Society 30 April 17:30
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has become first in FIG ranking list
Society 3 February 19:18
Minister: Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has passed a long path under Mehriban Aliyeva's leadership
Politics 2 December 2017 16:38
Latest
US company reveals output volume at Azerbaijan’s Bahar-Gum Deniz
Oil&Gas 16:54
Russian military deliver over 47 tons of humanitarian cargo to Syrians
Russia 16:41
Amazon reports 1.7 million pound UK tax bill due to share deductions
Economy news 16:21
Suicide bomb attack on Afghan Shi'ite mosque kills 25
Other News 16:20
STAR refinery receives first batch of Azerbaijani oil
Oil&Gas 16:10
Azerbaijan Airlines changes flights timetable
Tourism 16:02
No plan for gasoline rationing in Iran - deputy minster
Oil&Gas 15:57
EuCham report: Georgia among best European countries for business in 2018
Georgia 15:49
International rhythmic gymnastics tournament GymBala to be held in Baku
Society 15:28