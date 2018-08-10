Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships start (PHOTO)

10 August 2018 13:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Competitions started at the 25th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Aug. 10.

Individual gymnasts will compete in age categories of gymnasts born in 2010, 2009, 2008, 2006-2007, 2003-2005, 2002 and older, while teams will compete in group exercises in the 2008-2010 and 2006-2007 age groups.

The winners both among individual gymnasts and groups will be determined by the All-Around scores.

Some 117 gymnasts representing Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sport and AyUlduz clubs, Sports Olympic Center Sarhadchi, Republican Complex Sports School, Zirva Sports Club, including cities of Gusar and Ganja will take part in the events.

The three-day tournament will feature interesting contests and flash mobs for entertaining the audience.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkish company updates on construction of TANAP compressor stations
Oil&Gas 13:15
Azerbaijani, Tajik presidents make press statements (PHOTO)
Politics 11:31
Azerbaijan-Tajikistan documents signed (PHOTO)
Politics 11:28
Azerbaijan reports on implementation of OPEC + deal for July
Oil&Gas 10:52
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 94 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:03
FAO highlights huge potential to boost co-op with Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency in other spheres (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:29
Latest
Iran’s oil exports set for 'cliff edge exit' from market – forecasts
Oil&Gas 13:57
President of Tajikistan visits Alley of Martyrs
Politics 13:52
Azerbaijani textile park expanding volume and geography of exports
Economy news 13:48
Turkish company updates on construction of TANAP compressor stations
Oil&Gas 13:15
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon pays respect to Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev
Politics 12:47
Compliance with OPEC+ deal eases to 97%
Oil&Gas 12:45
Over 33,000 enterprises, organizations created in Uzbekistan in 7 months
Economy news 12:39
IEA expects oil demand rebound in 4Q18
Oil&Gas 12:37
Turkish currency continues to show record decline
Economy news 12:08