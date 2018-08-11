Second day starts at Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships (PHOTO)

11 August 2018 14:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The second day of competitions at the 25th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics started in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku Aug. 11.

Today, individual performances of gymnasts born in 2006-2007, 2003-2005 and 2002 will be held. The winners will be determined by the sum of the All-Around scores.

Some 117 gymnasts representing Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sport and AyUlduz clubs, Sports Olympic Center Sarhadchi, Republican Complex Sports School, Zirva Sports Club, including cities of Gusar and Ganja are taking part in the Championships.

Various contests and flash mobs will also be organized as part of the entertainment program for the audience during the competitions, which will end Aug. 12.

