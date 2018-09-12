Belarusian International Media Forum opening in Minsk

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

XIII Belarusian International Media Forum "Partnership for the Future: A Digital Agenda for Media" has opened in Minsk on Sept. 12.

Representatives of Trend have been invited to participate and make speeches at the forum.

Other participants of the event include representatives of ITAR-TASS, Belarus Today, Center for Sociological and Political Studies of Belarus State University, Argumenty i Fakty, Komsomolskaya Pravda, MIR television, Russia Today, Rossiyskaya Gazeta and others.

During panel discussions and roundtables, representatives of the leading media in Europe, the CIS and other countries, as well as experts and representatives of governmental institutions, will hold discussions on topics such as "Television and New Network Technologies: Challenges or New Opportunities", "Internet Resources as an effective tool for shaping public opinion. Sociological studies of internet resources", "Union State in the New Media Age: A Positioning Strategy".

The event is organized by the Ministry of Information of Belarus and the Standing Committee of the Union State. Support for the organization of the media forum is also provided by the Interstate Fund for Humanitarian Cooperation of the CIS member states, the CIS Executive Committee, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, the Minsk City Executive Committee, the Belarusian State University, the EcoMO Analytical Center, the Belarusian Union of Journalists.

