Azerbaijan always hosts events at high level: UEG director general

3 December 2018 19:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

By Jani Babayeva, Sara Israfilbayova– Trend:

Azerbaijan is a very important partner, because it always holds events at the highest level, Lisa Worthmann, director general of the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG), told Trend.

“We can watch and learn how to organize other projects in the future,” she said.

Worthmann went on to say that Baku will host two European Championships (Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships and Aerobic Gymnastics European Championships) next year, adding that two cooperation meetings will be held here as well.

“We have many ideas and we will discuss how to develop them. We will discuss UEG development program and how to support our member-federations."

Further, Worthmann highly appreciated the work of UEG President Farid Gayibov.

“I think that his first year has been really good. I have seen all his activity from the beginning. We have many ideas, which we have already realized, and others, I hope, we will follow in the future,” the director general stressed.

Today, the second day of the 82nd Congress of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) kicked off in Baku.

About 300 representatives from more than 115 countries are taking part in the Congress, which, according to the FIG Charter, is the highest body of the FIG.

On the first day that started Dec. 2, the Congress heard reports of the FIG president and technical coordinator, as well as presidents of the technical committees on various types of gymnastics. Then, the heads of the continental unions that are FIG members delivered reports.

Before the beginning of the Congress, a meeting of the FIG Presidential Commission took place on Nov. 29, and a meeting of the FIG Executive Committee was held from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1.

The meeting of the FIG Council, which is one of the governing bodies of the FIG, was also organized in Baku in May 2017.

