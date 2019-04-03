Exhibition dedicated to great poet Nasimi opens in Baku (PHOTO)

3 April 2019 20:51 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

Trend:

An exhibition dedicated to the great Azerbaijani poet Imadaddin Nasimi opened in the National Museum of Azerbaijani Literature in Baku, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

The exhibition features 40 stands dedicated to Imadaddin Nasimi, 20 of them in the Azerbaijani language and 20 in English.

As part of the exhibition, visitors can also see the bas-relief pattern of the wall of a house in Aleppo, where Nasimi lived.

In connection with the 650th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet Imadaddin Nasimi, President Ilham Aliyev declared 2019 the Year of Nasimi in Azerbaijan, and various scientific institutions, cultural centers, institutions and organizations of ANAS are conducting a series of events dedicated to the life and work of Nasimi and are organizing exhibitions.

The exhibition, organized at the National Museum of Azerbaijani Literature, is one of the events planned for the Year of Nasimi.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Altis Group of Companies to export plastic windows and doors to Central Asia
Economy 3 April 20:51
Samsung increases share in mobile device market of Azerbaijan
ICT 3 April 20:51
Samsung tablets increase market share in Azerbaijan
ICT 3 April 20:51
Average monthly salary increases in Baku
Economy 3 April 19:30
New BakuCard issued in Baku (PHOTO)
Tourism 3 April 18:41
Azerbaijani president allocates funds for construction of Baku-Shamakhi-Yevlakh-Khojasan road
Politics 3 April 18:31
Latest
China’s second S-400 system will be delivered by Moscow in July
Russia 02:27
Saudi Arabia gives Iraq $1 billion grant
Arab World 01:39
US must choose between Turkey and terrorists, Vice President Oktay says
Turkey 01:01
Pence warns Turkey against buying Russian air defense system
US 00:29
NATO chief warns of Russia threat, urges unity in U.S. address
Other News 00:03
Iran president says U.S. blocks int'l aid for flood victims
Politics 3 April 23:28
Turkey set to develop ties with both Russia and West, says foreign minister
Turkey 3 April 22:58
Paris to fine people riding electric scooters on sidewalks
Europe 3 April 22:19
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President-elect of Slovakia
Politics 3 April 21:47