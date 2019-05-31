U.S. Embassy hosts iftar dinner for internally displaced persons (PHOTO)

31 May 2019 08:55 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

Trend:

United States Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lee Litzenberger hosted an Iftar dinner for a community of Internally Displaced Persons in the Yeni Ramana settlement of Baku, Trend reports citing Embassy.

Attendees included the families of children who participate in an Embassy-supported English language program at Shusha District Malibeyli Village School.

Gunduz Ismayilov, Deputy Chairman of State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, Fuad Huseynov, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons and Fuad Nurullayev, Deputy Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims' Office made remarks at the Iftar dinner.

In his remarks, Ambassador Litzenberger said “Since my arrival in March, I have learned a lot about Azerbaijan and its tradition of religious tolerance. Tolerance is important year-round, but during the time of Ramadan it’s especially important to reflect on how we incorporate this and other values into our lives, and the lives of our children.”

Ramadan has been observed in the United States for over 200 years, beginning with President Thomas Jefferson’s Iftar dinner in honor of Tunisian Ambassador to the United States, Sidi Soliman Mellimelli. Today, more than three million American Muslims come together during Ramadan to reflect on our common values of peace, charity and forgiveness.

