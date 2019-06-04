Minister: more than 100 tourist routes created in Azerbaijani national parks

4 June 2019 13:41 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Over 100 tourist routes have been created in national parks of Azerbaijan, which are provided with appropriate infrastructure, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev said while speaking at the presentation of From City to Village agro-ecotourism project, Trend reports.

According to him, in a short time, the number of national parks in the country increased to ten. Information centers were created in the parks provided with visual aids and information boards, and children's corners were created for young visitors.

Babayev added that information about nearby villages is offered to tourists in each of the national parks. He noted that visitors are told about the history and peculiarities of the villages, and the local cuisine is being promoted.

"This project makes it necessary to include natural areas, particularly national parks. At the same time, special attention should be paid during the implementation of the project to minimize negative anthropogenic impact on natural areas," the minister said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Cost of Turkish defense industry products exported to Azerbaijan announced
Turkey 14:23
TAP to help Albania’s Vlora power plant to get access to gas
Oil&Gas 14:23
Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh Public Association appeals to Armenians (VIDEO)
Politics 14:12
Minister: Industrial zones to be created in all Azerbaijani districts
Business 14:02
Chinese, Indian tourists expected to arrive in Azerbaijan this summer - agency
Tourism 13:59
OSCE monitoring on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops ends without incident
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:27
Latest
Queen gifts Trump a Churchill book on World War Two
Other News 14:38
Turkey discloses number of terrorists killed in large-scale operation in northern Iraq
Turkey 14:28
Cost of Turkish defense industry products exported to Azerbaijan announced
Turkey 14:23
TAP to help Albania’s Vlora power plant to get access to gas
Oil&Gas 14:23
Sudanese opposition rejects military's transition plan after day of violence
Other News 14:17
Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh Public Association appeals to Armenians (VIDEO)
Politics 14:12
Companies of Russia and Uzbekistan agree on co-op
Economy 14:10
Minister: Industrial zones to be created in all Azerbaijani districts
Business 14:02
Chinese, Indian tourists expected to arrive in Azerbaijan this summer - agency
Tourism 13:59