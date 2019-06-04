Minister: more than 100 tourist routes created in Azerbaijani national parks

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Over 100 tourist routes have been created in national parks of Azerbaijan, which are provided with appropriate infrastructure, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev said while speaking at the presentation of From City to Village agro-ecotourism project, Trend reports.

According to him, in a short time, the number of national parks in the country increased to ten. Information centers were created in the parks provided with visual aids and information boards, and children's corners were created for young visitors.

Babayev added that information about nearby villages is offered to tourists in each of the national parks. He noted that visitors are told about the history and peculiarities of the villages, and the local cuisine is being promoted.

"This project makes it necessary to include natural areas, particularly national parks. At the same time, special attention should be paid during the implementation of the project to minimize negative anthropogenic impact on natural areas," the minister said.

