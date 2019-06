Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Baku Metro CJSC will decommission 30 old cars and replace them with new ones by the end of 2019, the Deputy Chairman of Baku Metro Hidayat Mammadov said, Trend reports.

He noted that the process of replacing old cars will be carried out gradually.

As the service life expires, all cars will be replaced with new ones, he added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news