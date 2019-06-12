Famous athletes inviting all to Baku for Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships (VIDEO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Less than 100 days remain before the grand sporting event - the 37th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships to be held in Baku Sept. 16-22, Trend reports June 12.

After 14 years, Baku will again host the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships. In the National Gymnastics Arena, female gymnasts will perform for 7 days both in the individual program and as part of teams in group exercises that will compete in individual apparatuses and in all-around events. The names of the best in the team standings will also be announced.

In anticipation of the momentous and long-awaited event, the strongest famous athletes of the planet invited fans of the most elegant, beautiful and spectacular sport to visit Baku and witness exciting, bright and large-scale competitions of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships.

In the video footage, famous athletes - the stars of rhythmic gymnastics in the Azerbaijani language welcome Baku and invite everyone to the 37th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in the capital of Azerbaijan.

These World Championships are qualifying competitions for the 2020 Summer Olympics. These Championships will determine not only the medalists, but also the names of new candidates for the Olympics.

The top 16 female gymnasts performing in the individual all-around program will receive a license for the Olympics in Tokyo (maximum 2 gymnasts from each country). As for the teams in the group exercises, Bulgaria, Russia and Italy already secured a license at the end of last year’s World Championships.

At this year’s championships, the top 5 teams in the group exercises will get a chance to perform in Tokyo based on the points scored in all-round event.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news