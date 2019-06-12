Azerbaijan Tourism Association offers beach innovations (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

In the first place, "Blue Flag" system existing in many countries should be introduced in Azerbaijan for the development of beach tourism, Adviser to Chairman of the Azerbaijan Tourism Association Muzaffar Agakarimov told Trend on June 12.

Speaking about such a system in Turkey, where beach tourism is well developed, Agakarimov added that a blue flag is hoisted on the beaches of several European countries that meet safety requirements and sanitary standards.

"Tourists from Russia, Belarus, Ukraine and other CIS countries visit Turkey to rest on its beaches in summer. Beach tourism, which has a great potential in Azerbaijan, may become a driving force for the development of mass tourism,” Agakarimov added. “Therefore, monitoring should be conducted on the beaches, sanitary standards should be observed and safety measures should be taken.”

“The beach tourism should be developed in the country in accordance with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s decree on 'Development of beach tourism' signed in 2017,” he said.

“I am against private beaches,” Agakarimov said. "The beaches cannot be private, because the sea cannot be misappropriated and the entrance to the beach must not be paid. This is unacceptable. But the services rendered there may be paid."

