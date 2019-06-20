AZERNEWS releases another print issue

20 June 2019 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on June 20, Trend reports with reference to the news agency.

The new edition includes articles: Gas from Shah Deniz field reaches Europe; Minimum wage increases markedly; Сar industry leads in non-oil sector; Caspian cruises to start next year, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
AZAL President Jahangir Asgarov takes part in work of Paris Air Show 2019 (PHOTO)
Business 15:56
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 15:52
Bakcell and INNOLAND select participants of joint incubation program (PHOTO)
Business 15:50
Minister: Salaries, pension growth in Azerbaijan won’t affect inflation
Finance 15:11
Georgian parliament chairman pays official visit to Azerbaijan
Politics 14:55
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP visits boarding schools in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 14:52
Latest
AZAL President Jahangir Asgarov takes part in work of Paris Air Show 2019 (PHOTO)
Business 15:56
India to unleash more reforms to boost economic growth
Other News 15:55
Kazakh venture decreases coal extraction
Economy 15:53
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 15:52
Bakcell and INNOLAND select participants of joint incubation program (PHOTO)
Business 15:50
VP Eastern Europe Carlsberg Group: Azerbaijani government makes big efforts for business development
Society 15:40
Companies producing cryptocurrency to be cut off electricity in Iran
Business 15:39
Oil jumps 3% to $63 as Iran shoots down U.S. drone in Gulf
Other News 15:29
Iran has sufficient supplies of medicines – official
Iran 15:27