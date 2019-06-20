AZERNEWS releases another print issue

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on June 20, Trend reports with reference to the news agency.

The new edition includes articles: Gas from Shah Deniz field reaches Europe; Minimum wage increases markedly; Сar industry leads in non-oil sector; Caspian cruises to start next year, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.

