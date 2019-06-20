Cultural brand of Azerbaijan being created

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

Trend:

The work is underway to establish a creative Azerbaijani brand, and the initial version of the logo is ready, Vasif Eyvazzade, head of the international cooperation and innovation development department of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, said at a meeting of the ministry’s board, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.

He noted that creation of a brand is one of the main directions in the formation of cultural industry.

“Creating a brand may help unite outside agencies and business structures in the ministry’s structures under a single motto,” he added. “The work in this area, covering all spheres, will serve to deepen the cooperation.”

