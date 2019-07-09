AZERNEWS releases another print issue

9 July 2019 14:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

Trend:

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on July 9.

The new edition includes articles: Shaki Khans’ Palace inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List; Azercosmos discloses revenues; BP reveals investment volumes; National rowers win 7 gold medals in Italy, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.

