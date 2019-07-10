43rd session of UNESCO World Heritage Committee wraps up in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

Trend:

The last meeting of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee was held in Baku July 10, Trendreports.

At the Baku session, 45 decisions were made, and 29 samples of heritage were included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Opening the meeting, chairman of the organizing committee, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev highly appreciated the work carried out within 10 days.

Reminding that July 10 is the last day of the session, the minister said that the preparation of documents was completed July 9.

“Today a report and decisions made will be heard,” he said. “The report consists of two parts. The decisions in the report have already been made."

Then a brief report was heard. It was noted that the decisions made were edited and that 45 decisions were made during the session and 29 samples of heritage were included in the UNESCO List.

Expressing gratitude to the government of Azerbaijan for the high level of organization of the session held in Baku, Director of the UNESCO World Heritage Center Mechtild Rossler said that important decisions were made during these days.

She highly appreciated the active participation of all members of the committees in the session, and presented the chairman of the Organizing Committee a book with information on cultural heritage included in the UNESCO World Committee List.

story will be updated

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news