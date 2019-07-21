Tennis competitions kicked off at XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival

21 July 2019 10:11 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 21

Trend:

The tennis competitions of the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival started at the Baku Tennis Academy. Boys and girls will compete in singles and doubles, Trend reports on July 21.

Azerbaijan in tennis competitions is represented by Alina Guseynova, Polina Drobishova, Kanan Gasimov, Tamerlan Azizov.

Tennis players born from January 1, 2004 to December 31, 2005 take part in the Summer European Youth Olympic Festival "Baku-2019".

In the singles category, Hanne Vandevinkel (Belgium) competes with Maya Basalel (Israel), Petzha Drame (Slovenia) with Andrea Pineda (United Kingdom), Melis Senli (Turkey) with Vesa Gzhinaj (Kosovo), Bidni Yehonatan (Israel) with Barton Ginek (Czech Republic ), Mariya Sholokova (Russia) with Suana Tudzhakovich (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

