Azerbaijani athlete joins tennis competitions in XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival

21 July 2019 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 21

Trend:

The tennis competitions of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival held in the Tennis Academy of Baku have been joined by Azerbaijani tennis player Polina Drobisheva, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani tennis player meets in the individual competitions of girls with the representative of Slovakia Salma Drudova.

In addition, meetings are held between the following tennis players: Pia Maria Rebec (Slovenia) - Arika Todoni (Romania), Pedro Rodenas (Spain) - Erden Er (Turkey), Forta Morina (Kosovo) - Chelsea Fontenel (Switzerland), Dominik Salkov (Czech Republic) - Dani Zhuna (Albania), Andrea Sillaste (Estonia) - Patrik Jurina (Croatia).

Azerbaijan’s Tamerlan Azizov will meet in an individual match with Italy’s Daniel Minigini.

