Austrian gymnast participating at EYOF Baku 2019 talks his performance

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Jani Babaeva, Fakhri Vakilov- Trend:

By getting 148 point our team reached the next round, Austrian gymnast Paul Schmoelzer told Trend after his performance at gymnastics competitions at theXV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019).

Noting his performance on the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, he said: “My performance was quite good. Me and my teammates did our best so that one of our team members could get to the finals. All six athletes in our team worked hard. We got 148 points and we did reach the next round”.

Schmoelzer stressed that this is his first visit to Baku. In his words, he will go to the city and visit all the sightseeing tomorrow. “Baku is very beautiful and I hope I will see most of the city,” he said.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) on July 23.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics are being held on July 23-27. In this kind of sports Azerbaijan is being represented by four gymnasts, namely, Samad Mammadli, Agakazim Rustamov, Mansum Safarov and Milana Minakovskaya.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, will take place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. 52 percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes will compete for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

Athletes will compete in ten kinds of sports including gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

