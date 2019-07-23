Winners of EYOF Baku 2019 artistic gymnastics competitions awarded (PHOTO)

23 July 2019 19:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The winners and prize-winners in artistic gymnastics competitions as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) were awarded in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The Ukrainian team ranked first (163.950 points), the Russian team ranked second (163.100 points), while the Italian team ranked third (159.183 points) in the team standings in men's gymnastics.

The Azerbaijani national team ranked 11th scoring 150.400 points in the team standings.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) on July 23.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics are being held on July 23-27.

In this kind of sports Azerbaijan is being represented by four gymnasts, namely, Samad Mammadli, Agakazim Rustamov, Mansum Safarov and Milana Minakovskaya.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

Athletes are competing in ten kinds of sports: gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

