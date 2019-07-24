Polish gymnastics coach talks favorable atmosphere as part of EYOF Baku 2019

24 July 2019 15:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Jani Babayeva, Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

Polish gymnastics coach Mixal Krzysztof Bogus feels in Baku as at home, Trend reports.

Bogus stressed the level of development of gymnastics as a kind of sports as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019).

“I have been to Baku before,” he said. “One year ago I was here for qualification for Olympic Games and now we have the next step to prepare for European championship which will take place in Baku next year.”

“The organizing committee has prepared everything very well,” Bogus said. “The Baku 2019 Summer European Youth Olympic Festival is completely different than other competitions because the atmosphere is completely crazy. It is a lot of fun.”

"Many representatives of different countries and cultures are participating here,” he said. “The festival in Baku gives not only sports experience, but also cultural experience."

Bogus also stressed that there are 110 participants in men’s artistic gymnastics, which is much more than in teams of other kinds of sports.

He stressed that this testifies to a high level of development of this kind of sports.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russian gymnasts hope to win gold medal in EYOF Baku 2019 team standings
Society 15:25
Azerbaijan’s ANAS High-Tech Park to use "green corridor" at customs
Society 15:19
TAP to facilitate switch from coal to gas in Italy: consortium
Oil&Gas 15:19
EYOF Baku 2019: Wonderful atmosphere in National Gymnastics Arena - Ukrainian athletes
Society 15:11
Drone used for spraying pesticides on cotton field in Azerbaijan for first time (PHOTO)
Business 15:11
Azerbaijani President receives president of International Astronautical Federation
Politics 15:04
Latest
Portugal will listen to new UK government, priority is to avoid hard Brexit
Other News 15:37
Russian gymnasts hope to win gold medal in EYOF Baku 2019 team standings
Society 15:25
IFC to expand co-op with Uzbekistan in energy sector, agriculture (Exclusive)
Economy 15:23
IFC talks modernization of Uzbek TPP (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 15:21
Trump's new anti-asylum rule faces court test in California
Other News 15:19
Azerbaijan’s ANAS High-Tech Park to use "green corridor" at customs
Society 15:19
TAP to facilitate switch from coal to gas in Italy: consortium
Oil&Gas 15:19
National Iranian Drilling Company, Dana Drilling Company signed a co-op agreement
Oil&Gas 15:16
EYOF Baku 2019: Wonderful atmosphere in National Gymnastics Arena - Ukrainian athletes
Society 15:11