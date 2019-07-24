EYOF Baku 2019: Support of fans helps a lot - Azerbaijani gymnast

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Support of fans helps a lot and gives strength, Azerbaijani female gymnast Milana Minakovskaya told Trend July 24 after performing at qualifying competitions in artistic gymnastics as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019).

“I fell down while doing the exercises on the uneven bars and on the balance beam, and got really worried because of it, but my teammates and the audience showed a lot of support. I spoke with the coach after the performance, and talked over the mistakes I made in the competition,” she said.

The Azerbaijani gymnast said that the competition held as part of EYOF Baku 2019 is very important for her, as they are held in her native country.

The second day of competitions in artistic gymnastics kicked off on July 24 at the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019).

The qualifying competitions in women’s artistic gymnastics also will be held on July 24.

Azerbaijan is represented by Milana Minakovskaya at the competitions.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

Athletes are competing in ten kinds of sports: gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

