EYOF Baku 2019: Gymnastics arena hall in Baku very comfortable - Russian gymnast

26 July 2019 19:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The competitions in Baku are wonderfully organized, and the gymnastics arena hall is very comfortable, Russian gymnast Viktoria Listunova, who won the gold medal in gymnast competitions in a vault jump and exercise on uneven bars at the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), told Trend.

"To be honest, I did not expect that I could perform the jump, because two of my opponents were performing, and their exercise was a bit more complex than mine, and they have unfortunately failed - the first gymnast stumbled and the second went over the line," the Russian gymnast said.

Listunova also said that her favorite gymnastic exercises are floor exercises.

The finals of the men's and women's individual all-around artistic gymnastics competitions were held in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of EYOF Baku 2019 on July 26.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russian volleyball team reaches finals at EYOF Baku 2019
Society 20:47
Azerbaijani communications minister meets US ambassador
Politics 20:21
Azerbaijani alcohol producer eyes to increase output volumes
Economy 19:47
Azerbaijani winery decides on new export direction
Economy 19:47
Azerbaijani winery eyes to open new production line
Economy 19:17
Azerbaijani wines may appear in Chinese market
Economy 19:07
Latest
Russian volleyball team reaches finals at EYOF Baku 2019
Society 20:47
Azerbaijani communications minister meets US ambassador
Politics 20:21
Azerbaijani alcohol producer eyes to increase output volumes
Economy 19:47
Azerbaijani winery decides on new export direction
Economy 19:47
Azerbaijani winery eyes to open new production line
Economy 19:17
Commercial banks in Georgia increase giving out loans
Finance 19:11
Azerbaijani wines may appear in Chinese market
Economy 19:07
Non-cash card payments up by 58% in Azerbaijan
Business 19:06
Turkey turning into Russia’s buffer zone?
Turkey 18:57