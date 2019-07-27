Minister: Azerbaijan holds EYOF Baku 2019 at high level

27 July 2019 12:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan held the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) at a high level, according to the opinions of guests and athletes, Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov said at the press conference on the results of the festival, Trend reports on July 27.

The minister stressed that all guests are leaving Azerbaijan with pleasant impressions.

"Our athletes are completing performances by ranking second among 48 countries,” he said. “This festival will inspire Azerbaijani athletes to achieve even bigger and better success."

Rahimov stressed that Azerbaijani athletes successfully performed at the competitions.

"We are pleased with the number and quality of medals won by our athletes," he said.

The minister added that all the tickets for the EYOF Baku 2019 closing ceremony were sold.

Rahimov also stressed that the spectators’ interest in the competitions exceeded all expectations.

“All tickets to the handball, athletics and swimming competitions were sold,” he said. “Additional seats were installed for spectators during wrestling, judo and gymnastics competitions.”

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Final day of EYOF Baku 2019
Society 11:37
Azerbaijan increases exports
Economy 08:00
Azerbaijan’s Zagatala Hazelnut Processing Plant increases production, exports
Economy 26 July 21:00
Russian volleyball team reaches finals at EYOF Baku 2019
Society 26 July 20:47
Azerbaijani communications minister meets US ambassador
Politics 26 July 20:21
Azerbaijani alcohol producer eyes to increase output volumes
Economy 26 July 19:47
Latest
Time of opening of Georgia's Samtredia-Grigoleti highway made public
Economy 12:15
Club floor collapses in South Korea as athletes dance; two people dead
Other News 12:12
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender to purchase spare parts
Tenders 11:53
Turkmenistan approves instruction on procedure for filling in transit declaration
Economy 11:51
Uzbek Neftegazinvest opens tender to purchase converters
Tenders 11:45
Total pension savings in Kazakhstan increase
Finance 11:44
Woman dies while trying to reach ‘Into the Wild’ bus in Alaska
Other News 11:39
Final day of EYOF Baku 2019
Society 11:37
Iran's ICT minister calls for regulation of cryptocurrency miners
Iran 11:27