Azerbaijani ministry talks security at sports competitions and music festival (PHOTO)

30 July 2019 16:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

Trend:

The representatives of the interior bodies, who intensively worked on July 20-28, ensured safety at a high level during the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival , cycling events on July 22-25 and the ZHARA music festival, the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry told Trend on July 30.

The athletes, delegations were transported to the arenas and other competition venues timely and safely during the festival thanks to the traffic police officers.

There were no incidents during the competitions.

