Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling team ranks second at Cadet World Championship in Sofia

5 August 2019 15:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5

Trend:

The Greco-Roman wrestling competitions as part of the 2019 Cadet World Championship have completed in Sofia, Bulgaria, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation on Aug. 5.

The Azerbaijani national team successfully performed at this championship.

Five out of eight Azerbaijani wrestlers won medals. Nihat Mammadli (55 kg) and Lachin Valiyev (92 kg) became the world champions. Ziya Babashov (48 kg) and Elmir Aliyev (51 kg) grabbed silver, and Farid Sadikhli (45 kg) grabbed bronze.

Thus, the Azerbaijani team ranked second in the team competitions, scoring 123 points. The Iranian team ranked first (148 points), while the Russian team ranked third (99 points).

