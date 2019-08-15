Azerbaijani servicemen awarded at International Army Games 2019 contest (PHOTO/VIDEO)

15 August 2019 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

Trend:

A group of Azerbaijani servicemen was awarded in various categories at the Patriot Park Fan Club in the Moscow region within the International Army Games 2019 contest, Trend reports on Aug. 15 referring to Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Ensign Samir Iskandarov, who represented Azerbaijan in the Tank Biathlon contest, was awarded with a medal, while career soldier Sona Khamzayeva, who took part in the Field Kitchen contest, was awarded with a valuable gift.

