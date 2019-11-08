AtaBank OJSC meets children of shelter (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

Another charity event in the frame of Corporate Social Responsibility projects for 2019 is carried out by AtaBank dedicated to the State Flag Day.

Bank met with children in the shelter For Women and Children at NGO “Clean World” located in Binagadi distr., H.Hajiyev str. 23.

Bank employees congratulated the children on Flag Day, November 9, and handed them painting supplies and sweet gifts. It should be noted that the NGO “Clean World” Help for Women was established in 1999 by Mehriban Zeynalova and since 2002 has been functioning as a shelter for women and children in difficult situations.

Currently, the leadership of the organization is successfully continued by her daughter Elnura Zeynalova.

In connection with the meeting, Director of the Department of Business Development Oruj Ibrahimov said: “Such events are held to pay attention to the desires and hopes of children who have suffered from domestic violence or are deprived of parental care and a little please them.

However, today the biggest surprise is not the joy we have given them, but their performances and crafts that they have prepared for us.”

Also was noted that always supporting social projects AtaBank OJSC will continue holding that kind of activities in future.

During a charity event, bank representatives together with the children took the memorable friendship photos.

Operating since 1993 AtaBank OJSC is a hi-tech universal Azerbaijani bank with 100 percent domestic capital. The Bank provides a full range of services to corporate and private customers in Baku and regions.

