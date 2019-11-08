AtaBank OJSC meets children of shelter (PHOTO)

8 November 2019 15:10 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

Trend:

Another charity event in the frame of Corporate Social Responsibility projects for 2019 is carried out by AtaBank dedicated to the State Flag Day.

Bank met with children in the shelter For Women and Children at NGO “Clean World” located in Binagadi distr., H.Hajiyev str. 23.

Bank employees congratulated the children on Flag Day, November 9, and handed them painting supplies and sweet gifts. It should be noted that the NGO “Clean World” Help for Women was established in 1999 by Mehriban Zeynalova and since 2002 has been functioning as a shelter for women and children in difficult situations.

Currently, the leadership of the organization is successfully continued by her daughter Elnura Zeynalova.

In connection with the meeting, Director of the Department of Business Development Oruj Ibrahimov said: “Such events are held to pay attention to the desires and hopes of children who have suffered from domestic violence or are deprived of parental care and a little please them.

However, today the biggest surprise is not the joy we have given them, but their performances and crafts that they have prepared for us.”

Also was noted that always supporting social projects AtaBank OJSC will continue holding that kind of activities in future.

During a charity event, bank representatives together with the children took the memorable friendship photos.

Operating since 1993 AtaBank OJSC is a hi-tech universal Azerbaijani bank with 100 percent domestic capital. The Bank provides a full range of services to corporate and private customers in Baku and regions.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • AtaBank OJSC meets children of shelter (PHOTO)
  • AtaBank OJSC meets children of shelter (PHOTO)
  • AtaBank OJSC meets children of shelter (PHOTO)
  • AtaBank OJSC meets children of shelter (PHOTO)
  • AtaBank OJSC meets children of shelter (PHOTO)
  • AtaBank OJSC meets children of shelter (PHOTO)
  • AtaBank OJSC meets children of shelter (PHOTO)
  • AtaBank OJSC meets children of shelter (PHOTO)
  • AtaBank OJSC meets children of shelter (PHOTO)
  • AtaBank OJSC meets children of shelter (PHOTO)
  • AtaBank OJSC meets children of shelter (PHOTO)
  • AtaBank OJSC meets children of shelter (PHOTO)
Related news
Russia-Azerbaijan anniversary interregional forum to be held in Moscow - MFA
Politics 16:15
IMF forecasts GDP growth in oil countries of Caucasus and Central Asia
Central Asia 15:43
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation organizes aerobic gymnastics coaching courses (PHOTO)
Society 14:43
Over 100 trucks transported cargo from Azerbaijan to Turkey in September
Turkey 13:42
Azerbaijan’s PMD Group discloses details of construction of new shopping center in Baku
Business 13:40
US ambassador to OSCE calls for concrete settlement measures in Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:39
Latest
Russia-Azerbaijan anniversary interregional forum to be held in Moscow - MFA
Politics 16:15
China's Xinle Electrical Appliance Company intends to start business in Georgia
Business 16:11
Noble Energy: Leviathan production in December
Israel 16:07
Turkey increases cargo transportation to Iraq (Exclusive)
Turkey 16:04
China's top chip maker urges U.S. firms to help ease tensions
China 15:59
Pakistan’s export to Uzbekistan up almost 3 times
Business 15:46
Uzbekistan to improve level of scientific solutions into business, economy through project with KOICA (Exclusive)
ICT 15:46
IMF forecasts GDP growth in oil countries of Caucasus and Central Asia
Central Asia 15:43
Overhaul completion timeframe at Jafar Jabbarly subway station in Baku revealed (Exclusive)
Business 15:27