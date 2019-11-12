Azerbaijan marks Constitution Day

12 November 2019 07:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

Trend:

Today, Azerbaijan celebrates the Constitution Day.

The Constitution of the Azerbaijan Republic, adopted in 1995, is the first constitution of independent Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, which existed for 23 months from 1918 to 1920, didn't have the basic law of the state.

Thus, the history of the Constitution of Azerbaijan mainly dates from the period when Azerbaijan still was a part of the USSR.

The first constitution of Azerbaijan was adopted on May 19, 1921 at the All-Azerbaijan Soviets Congress. New edition of the Constitution, which was in line with the 1921 USSR Constitution, was adopted at the 4th All-Azerbaijan Soviets Congress on March 14, 1925.

The final edition of the Constitution of Azerbaijan SSR, adopted on April 21, 1978, was in line with the USSR Constitution, like the previous editions.

After Azerbaijan gained its independence, there was a need for a new constitution. Thus, a special commission was established under the leadership of President Heydar Aliyev, and the draft of the constitution was presented to the referendum.

The first constitution of the independent Azerbaijan was adopted on Nov. 12, 1995.

