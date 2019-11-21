Graduates of Baku Higher Oil School successfully represent Azerbaijan in global competition held in US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

Trend:

Two graduates of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) successfully represented Azerbaijan in the global competition Three Minute Thesis (3MT) held in the U.S.

A graduate of the Chemical Engineering Department of BHOS Rauf Mahmudzade and graduate of Petroleum Engineering Department of BHOS Asiman Seidzade are currently studying at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Both graduates have reached the final stage of the 3MT competition after winning the first round of the competition at the university.

The main goal of the 3MT competition is to develop the research abilities and academic communication skills of students, as well as to develop their presentation skills within a short space of time.

According to the rules of the competition, participants had to prepare a scientific work within 180 seconds and present it in a laconic manner to a non-core audience.

The international competition Three Minute Thesis is held annually in more than 200 universities across the world for students studying for a Master's and Doctor’s degrees.

The competition was first held in Australia in 2008. Then it spread to other countries.

This year, only seven students of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette became finalists of the competition.

The final stage of the competition will be held at the university in January 2020. The winner will gain the right to participate in the U.S. qualifying round, and then he will participate in the international stage of the competition.

It should be noted that at last year’s 3MT competition, a graduate of the Petroleum Engineering Department of BHOS Jamal Ahmedov was awarded the People Choice Award.

