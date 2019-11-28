300 Azerbaijani citizens deported from Germany's Bavaria (UPDATE)

28 November 2019 11:41 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted at 11:06).

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

Trend:

The number of Azerbaijani citizens deported from the Bavaria Federal State of Germany has reached 300, Trend reports.

Among those deported from Bavaria by two flights to Azerbaijan over the past two weeks, there were people who were denied asylum, in respect of whom a court decision was issued, as well as those who had long resided in Germany illegally and provided wrong information about themselves.

Police and immigration officials who visited apartments of Azerbaijanis in Bavaria, transported them to Munich Airport at night.

Most the deported Azerbaijanis have families of three to four people.

Among them were those who expressed a desire to voluntarily return to Azerbaijan. These deportees were brought to the airport, accompanied by staff from International Organization for Migration.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
300 Azerbaijani citizens deported from Germany's Bavaria
Society 11:06
ECB's Villeroy urges Germany to use fiscal tools 'quickly' to spur growth
Europe 09:32
Angela Merkel calls for Europe to agree on China 5G policy
Europe 27 November 13:38
'Resilient' Germany heading for fourth quarter growth as business morale rises
Europe 26 November 03:16
Germany invests in Uzbekistan
Tourism 25 November 15:55
80 fake membership cards per day issued by Azerbaijan’s Musavat opposition party
Politics 23 November 16:45
Latest
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender to buy gas pressure regulator
Tenders 12:30
Azerbaijani factory to increase production of block bricks
Business 12:15
Azerbaijan highly appreciates partnership with EU
Politics 12:01
Uzbekistan to provide soft loans, investments for technology parks’ projects
Business 11:49
Uzbekistan may allow LLCs to issue corporate bonds
Finance 11:31
Exports from Turkey's Istanbul, Ankara to Iran exceed $1B (Exclusive)
Turkey 11:19
Police blocks approaches to parliament in Georgia
Georgia 11:16
Murat LeCompte: TANAP to turn Azerbaijan into Turkey’s second largest gas supplier (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 11:16
Murat LeCompte reveals time of TANAP’s reaching full capacity for Turkey (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 11:11