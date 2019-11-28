300 Azerbaijani citizens deported from Germany's Bavaria (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 11:06).

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

Trend:

The number of Azerbaijani citizens deported from the Bavaria Federal State of Germany has reached 300, Trend reports.

Among those deported from Bavaria by two flights to Azerbaijan over the past two weeks, there were people who were denied asylum, in respect of whom a court decision was issued, as well as those who had long resided in Germany illegally and provided wrong information about themselves.

Police and immigration officials who visited apartments of Azerbaijanis in Bavaria, transported them to Munich Airport at night.

Most the deported Azerbaijanis have families of three to four people.

Among them were those who expressed a desire to voluntarily return to Azerbaijan. These deportees were brought to the airport, accompanied by staff from International Organization for Migration.

