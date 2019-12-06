Deputy PM: Planted trees to improve ecological situation in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

Trend:

The planted trees will improve the ecological situation in Azerbaijan, Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party Ali Ahmadov said, Trend reports on Dec. 6.

"This day can be called significant in history of Azerbaijan’s ecology,” the deputy prime minister added. “Some 650,000 trees will be planted during one day in connection with the 650th anniversary of Nasimi [Azerbaijani great poet] upon Azerbaijani First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva’s initiative. I think this is a rather large-scale campaign."

story will be updated

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news