Sights of Azerbaijan included in ISESCO Islamic Heritage List

17 December 2019 16:42 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

Trend:

Azerbaijan's Icherisheher (Maiden Tower and the Shirvanshahs' Palace Complex), the historical center of Shaki (along with the Khan's Palace) and Gobustan cave paintings have been included in the ISESCO List of Islamic Heritage, Trend reports.

All three attractions are included on the basis of the final document of the extraordinary meeting of the Islamic World Heritage Committee held in Rabat, the Moroccan capital.

In total, 117 historical and cultural sites are included in the Islamic World Heritage List. Three monuments in Yemen are on the list of monuments that are in danger of destruction.

