Registration for Yukselish competition starts in Azerbaijan

Registration for the Yukselish competition ("Career growth") has started in Azerbaijan on Dec. 27, Trend reports.

For the registration, citizens of Azerbaijan aged 21 to 51 years with higher education and at least two years of managerial experience, i.e. practical experience in a leading position in an organization, managing one or more people, project teams, resources, contractors and others, regardless of ownership, can participate in the competition.

According to the results of the competition, a grant in the amount of 20,000 manat ($11,764) will be provided to the 20 winners participants for passing a corresponding training program.

In addition, they will have the opportunity to join managerial staff development programs and a mentoring program with the participation of managing leaders.

The names of the winners will be entered into the created human resources bank.

The competition will be held in five rounds - registration, online selection, selection via personal meetings, semi-final and final.

Within the registration round, persons entitled to participate in the competition must create a personal account on the website www.yukselish.az and fill out the registration form.

Registration will continue until 6:00 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2020.

All participants, who have been successfully registered, obtain the right to take part in the online selection. This round evaluates intellectual knowledge and personal qualities revealing all the potential needed to become a manager.

Online test tasks are divided into two parts: on general knowledge - the Azerbaijani language and literature, culture, history, geography, law and economics, and ability tests (analysis of verbal and digital information, abstract thinking).

After the online selection, participants who posted the corresponding video appeal in their account receive the right to participate in the selection via personal meetings. Along with erudition, this round tests the intelligence of participants, the speed of thinking and communication abilities.

Competitors who successfully completed the third round will be entitled to participate in the semifinals.

In the semifinals, participants' management skills in a team or individually will be tested via of exercises and assignments. With the purpose to prepare an individual development plan, participants will be interviewed by experts and human resources specialists. Those contestants who have successfully passed the semi-final, will receive a ticket to the finals.

During the finals, the managerial skills of the participants will be evaluated via special tasks (business games, social projects, work with experts, interviews). In this round, participants will meet with executive managers, and business discussions and round tables will be organized.

Upon the completion of the competition, winners will have the opportunity to work directly with executive managers in the framework of an individual development program.

Within the course of the competition, such competencies as high intelligence, decision-making ability, risk management and crisis management skills, concentration on final results, strategic thinking, teamwork, communication skills, innovativeness, budget management and social responsibility will be evaluated.

The Yukselish competition was established by order of President Ilham Aliyev, signed on July 26, 2019, with the aim of identifying and supporting promising executives with a high intellectual level and managerial qualities, and ensuring the creation of a bank of personnel reserves in the country.

An organizing committee has been created in connection with the competition.

One million manat ($588,235) were allocated to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports for the ongoing work as part of the competition from the reserve fund of the President of Azerbaijan envisaged in the 2019 state budget of Azerbaijan.

