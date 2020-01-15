Number of stands may increase at Formula 1 races in Baku

15 January 2020 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The number of stands at the Formula 1 races in Baku may be increased in 2020, Head of Commercial Department of Baku City Circuit Operations Company (BCC) Bulent Ozerdim said, Trend reports.

Ozerdim noted that the interest of foreigners in the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has noticeably increased, including the number of VIP guests coming from foreign countries.

He noted that there are plans to increase the number of tickets.

As tickets run out, additional tickets will go on sale, he underlined.

