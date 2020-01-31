Azerbaijani ASPU - George Washington University to offer master's degree program

31 January 2020 15:08 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University (ASPU) and George Washington University of the US have signed an agreement on a double diploma program, Trend reports on Jan. 31.

The signing ceremony was attended by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Education Jeyhun Bayramov, Dean of the Graduate School of Education and Human Development and Professor of Education Policy at the George Washington University, ASPU Rector Jafar Jafarov, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger and other officials.

“The double diploma program, implemented within the framework of the State Program on Improving the International Competitiveness of the Higher Education System in Azerbaijan for 2019-2023, approved by the relevant decree of President Ilham Aliyev, provides the specialist training on the education management,” Azerbaijani minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Minister of Education Jeyhun Bayramov added that in accordance with the negotiations held with the American side, admission to the magistracy will be held at the ASPU within the program from the academic year 2020-2021.

The two-year training is envisaged to be held in English. For admission, applicants must first participate in an exam organized by the State Examination Center (SEC), and then in an exam at George Washington University.”

The program will be taught by both local and US teachers. In the end, the graduates will be awarded diplomas of ASPU and George Washington University.

